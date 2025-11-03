Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Accenture by 63.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after buying an additional 3,490,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,378,000 after purchasing an additional 228,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,163,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,923,225,000 after acquiring an additional 126,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,129,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,470,000 after purchasing an additional 164,573 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5%

Accenture stock opened at $250.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,974. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

