Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in October

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the September 30th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.2 days.
Exor Stock Performance
Exor stock opened at $86.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84. Exor has a one year low of $82.38 and a one year high of $106.75.
Exor Company Profile
