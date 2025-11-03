Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in October

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the September 30th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.2 days.

Exor Stock Performance

Exor stock opened at $86.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84. Exor has a one year low of $82.38 and a one year high of $106.75.

Exor Company Profile

Featured Articles

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

