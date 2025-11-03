Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $154,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

