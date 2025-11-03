Financial Contrast: TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TechnipFMC has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLX Energy Services has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC $9.78 billion 1.71 $842.90 million $2.24 18.44 KLX Energy Services $667.40 million 0.05 -$53.00 million ($4.07) -0.44

This table compares TechnipFMC and KLX Energy Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TechnipFMC has higher revenue and earnings than KLX Energy Services. KLX Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechnipFMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TechnipFMC and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC 9.67% 30.23% 9.72% KLX Energy Services -10.59% N/A -13.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TechnipFMC and KLX Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC 0 2 13 2 3.00 KLX Energy Services 2 0 0 0 1.00

TechnipFMC presently has a consensus target price of $45.36, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. Given TechnipFMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than KLX Energy Services.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats KLX Energy Services on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. It provides subsea production and processing system; flexible pipe; subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; vessels; robotics; well and asset services; and Subsea Studio for optimizing the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment offers drilling; surface wellheads and production trees systems; iComplete, a pressure control system; fracturing tree and manifold systems; flexible pipes; safety and integrity systems, multiphase meter modules, in-line separation and processing systems, and standard pumps; well control and integrity systems; separation and processing systems; skid systems; and flow measurement and automation solutions. It also offers planning, testing and installation, commissioning, operations, replacement and upgrade, maintenance, storage, preservation, intervention, integrity, decommissioning, and abandonment; and supplies flowline products and services. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules. The company also offers coiled tubing and nitrogen services; wireline services, including pump down perforating, logging, and pipe recover; pressure control products and services; wellhead and hydraulic fracturing rental products and services; flowback and testing services; thru-tubing technologies and services; rig assist snubbing services; cementing products and services; acidizing and pressure pumping services; and downhole completion tools, such as toe sleeves, wet shoe cementing bypass subs, composite plugs, dissolvable plugs, liner hangers, stage cementing tools, inflatables, float and casing equipment, and retrievable completion tools. In addition, it provides production services comprising maintenance-related intervention services; production blow out preventers; mechanical wireline services; slick line services; hydro-testing services; premium tubulars; and other specialized production tools. Further, the company provides intervention services consisting of technicians and equipment that are focused on providing customers engineered solutions to downhole complications. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

