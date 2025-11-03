Head-To-Head Comparison: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) vs. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 19.72% 41.85% 6.68% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.06% 10.63% 3.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lamar Advertising and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 3 3 0 2.50 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus target price of $134.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Lamar Advertising’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Lamar Advertising pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 229.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Universal Health Realty Income Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $2.23 billion 5.39 $361.87 million $4.30 27.58 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $99.36 million 5.32 $19.23 million $1.29 29.54

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

