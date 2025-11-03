Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Increases By 37.4%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 531,100 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the September 30th total of 386,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 241.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 241.4 days.
Elisa Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $54.42.
About Elisa Oyj
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elisa Oyj
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Boeing Closes in on Airbus With Best Delivery Quarter Since 2018
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Put It on My Card: Why Luxury Brands and Payments Firms Pair Well
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Safe and Steady Stocks for Any Market
Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.