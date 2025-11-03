Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Increases By 37.4%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 531,100 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the September 30th total of 386,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 241.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 241.4 days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

