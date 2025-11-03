Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 278,400 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Ceres Power Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Ceres Power stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ceres Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

