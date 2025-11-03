Short Interest in Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Rises By 38.0%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,701,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the September 30th total of 7,031,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 540,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CSCCF opened at C$8.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.45. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$3.51 and a 1 year high of C$9.88.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCCF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.