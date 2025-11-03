iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,128,000 after acquiring an additional 103,764 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $124.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $126.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
