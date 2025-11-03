South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,188 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $244,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $146.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $167.96. The stock has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.