Pfizer Inc. $PFE is Machina Capital S.A.S.’s 5th Largest Position

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,134 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 856.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957,928 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Pfizer by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 51.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,407,000 after buying an additional 9,041,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after buying an additional 4,629,976 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.24.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

