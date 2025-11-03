Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $498.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.87 and a 200-day moving average of $442.38. The company has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

