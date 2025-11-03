Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,740,000 after buying an additional 907,073 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,995,000 after purchasing an additional 161,350 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 475,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,235,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,333,000 after acquiring an additional 452,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after acquiring an additional 87,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $363.02 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $372.78. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.87.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

