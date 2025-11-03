Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,063 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $360.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $248.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $365.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,011 shares of company stock valued at $70,725,044. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

