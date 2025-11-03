Obermeyer Wealth Partners Reduces Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 2.0% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in RTX were worth $40,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in RTX by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 1,117,506 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $130,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $178.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.76. The firm has a market cap of $239.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

