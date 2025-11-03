Obermeyer Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Obermeyer Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.4% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $27,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.72.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.9%

DE stock opened at $461.41 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $387.03 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

