Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,776 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2%

O stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

