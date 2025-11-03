Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,646 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $368.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $403.30. The firm has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

