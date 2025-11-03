PowerFleet (AIOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $105.5060 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

PowerFleet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.32. PowerFleet has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,353.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,457,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,019.66. This represents a 0.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $130,049.92. The trade was a 55.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in PowerFleet by 1.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PowerFleet by 54.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 64,848 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PowerFleet by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 23.5% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIOT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PowerFleet

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.