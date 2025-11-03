Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $148.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.71. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 85.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 708.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Curi Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

