PubMatic (PUBM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect PubMatic to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $63.9540 million for the quarter. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PubMatic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PUBM opened at $8.36 on Monday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $382.22 million, a PE ratio of -119.41 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $33,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $423,803.85. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $36,771.64. Following the sale, the chairman owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,418.72. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,508. Corporate insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 55.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth $269,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PubMatic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

