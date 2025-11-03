Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Price

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESS. Barclays cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $252.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 45.46%.The business had revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

