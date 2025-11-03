TreeHouse Foods (THS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $853.5330 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.35%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THS opened at $18.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $916.88 million, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.25. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 320.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 101.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.1% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.33.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

