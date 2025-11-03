MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $246.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $236.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $206.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

MTZ opened at $204.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.82. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $420,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,148.03. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MasTec by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

