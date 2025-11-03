Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $82.44.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. TD Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

