Surgery Partners (SGRY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $823.5480 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.96 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Surgery Partners Stock Down 1.0%
SGRY opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $31.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGRY
Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners
In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $455,209.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,234.02. The trade was a 30.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 9,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $209,940.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 117,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,228.88. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,253.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 219,806 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,683,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 115,627 shares during the period.
About Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Surgery Partners
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Boeing Closes in on Airbus With Best Delivery Quarter Since 2018
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Put It on My Card: Why Luxury Brands and Payments Firms Pair Well
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Safe and Steady Stocks for Any Market
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.