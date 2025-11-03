Surgery Partners (SGRY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $823.5480 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.96 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 1.0%

SGRY opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $455,209.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,234.02. The trade was a 30.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 9,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $209,940.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 117,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,228.88. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,253.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 219,806 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,683,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 115,627 shares during the period.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

