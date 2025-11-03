Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $77.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.10 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.62 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

