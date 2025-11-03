CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after acquiring an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.78.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,840 shares of company stock worth $75,350,186. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $543.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.31, a PEG ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $294.68 and a 1 year high of $553.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

