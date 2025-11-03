IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAC. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

IAC opened at $32.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.23. IAC has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $2.87. The business had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

