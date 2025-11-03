Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 98.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $152,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,561,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4,436.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 163,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,221,000 after acquiring an additional 159,947 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus set a $935.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.47.

URI opened at $873.07 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $1,021.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $952.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $824.99. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

