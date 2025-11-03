Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,249 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,369,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,898,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,051,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.