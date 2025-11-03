Texas Bank & Trust Co Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Texas Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.9% of Texas Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 442,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $262.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.06. The company has a market capitalization of $748.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,134 shares of company stock worth $64,268,949. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

