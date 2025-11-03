737 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Acquired by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI opened at $335.42 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $339.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

