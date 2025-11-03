Critical Survey: Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) and Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norsk Hydro ASA 4.96% 10.39% 5.43% Atlas Lithium -9,881.20% -143.98% -57.22%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norsk Hydro ASA $19.41 billion 0.70 $538.47 million $0.52 13.12 Atlas Lithium $670,000.00 156.35 -$42.24 million ($2.18) -2.45

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Atlas Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Norsk Hydro ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium. Atlas Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norsk Hydro ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Lithium has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Norsk Hydro ASA and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norsk Hydro ASA 0 6 1 0 2.14 Atlas Lithium 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA beats Atlas Lithium on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

(Get Free Report)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina. The Hydro Aluminium Metal segment is involved in the primary aluminum production casting activities. This segment principally offers extrusion ingots, foundry alloys, and sheet and standard ingots. The Metal Markets segment sells products from the company’s primary metal plants; operates recyclers; and trades in physical and financial metals. The Hydro Extrusions segment offers extrusion profiles, building systems, and precision tubing products for construction, automotive and heating, and ventilation and air conditioning sectors, as well as operates recycling facilities. The Hydro Energy segment engages in the trading and wholesale business in Brazil; energy sourcing operations; and operation of power stations in Norway, as well as renewable energy production, such as wind and solar, battery materials, and green hydrogen. Norsk Hydro ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.