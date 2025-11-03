Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 355,160 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,517,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 355,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,454,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $534.28 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.32 and its 200 day moving average is $498.73.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

In related news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $50,309,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

