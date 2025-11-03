Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) and Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) and Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brink's and Galaxy Payroll Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 1 2 0 2.67 Galaxy Payroll Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Brink’s currently has a consensus target price of $138.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.34%. Given Brink’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brink’s is more favorable than Galaxy Payroll Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $5.07 billion 0.91 $162.90 million $3.70 30.00 Galaxy Payroll Group $3.49 million 2.54 -$3.51 million N/A N/A

This table compares Brink’s and Galaxy Payroll Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Payroll Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brink’s and Galaxy Payroll Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s 3.21% 86.86% 4.62% Galaxy Payroll Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Brink’s has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galaxy Payroll Group has a beta of -2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 330% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Brink’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Brink’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brink’s beats Galaxy Payroll Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co. engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries. The Europe segment relates to operations in European countries. The Rest of World segment focuses on the operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Galaxy Payroll Group

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides payroll outsourcing, employment, and consultancy and market research services. It has operations in Hong Kong, Macau, the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

