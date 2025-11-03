Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kalaris Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Kalaris Therapeutics stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. Kalaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83.

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10).

Institutional Trading of Kalaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLRS. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kalaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kalaris Therapeutics

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

