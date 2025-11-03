Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 223,600 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 155,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Great Elm Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Great Elm Group Price Performance
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 79.01%.
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.
