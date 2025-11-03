Ramaco Resources (METC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/29/2025 – Ramaco Resources was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

10/29/2025 – Ramaco Resources was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/29/2025 – Ramaco Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Ramaco Resources was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

10/16/2025 – Ramaco Resources was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/15/2025 – Ramaco Resources is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Ramaco Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/9/2025 – Ramaco Resources is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ramaco Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ramaco Resources was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Ramaco Resources had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Ramaco Resources had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/18/2025 – Ramaco Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 1,600,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,502,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,929,937.50. This trade represents a 39.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

