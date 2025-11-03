Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 and last traded at GBX 15. 76,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 163,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.70.

Checkit Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £16.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.97.

Checkit (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (1.90) EPS for the quarter. Checkit had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Checkit plc will post -5.0737653 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Checkit

In related news, insider Kristian (Kris) Shaw acquired 125,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 per share, with a total value of £20,113.60. Also, insider Kit Kyte purchased 309,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 per share, with a total value of £40,185.08. Insiders bought 575,143 shares of company stock worth $7,994,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

Featured Stories

