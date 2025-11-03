Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 and last traded at GBX 15. 76,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 163,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £16.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.97.
Checkit (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (1.90) EPS for the quarter. Checkit had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Checkit plc will post -5.0737653 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Checkit
Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.
Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.
We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.
For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.
