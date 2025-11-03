Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG) Short Interest Up 43.7% in October

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,000 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tungray Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ TRSG opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Tungray Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tungray Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Tungray Technologies

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

