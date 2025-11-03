Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Up 44.3% in October

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,910,000 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the September 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.2%

ASO stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 214.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 101.5% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

