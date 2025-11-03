Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.01% from the company’s current price.

SNCY has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $654.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,109 shares in the company, valued at $330,936.62. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $25,004.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,926.43. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,853 shares of company stock worth $112,101. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,728.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,556.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

