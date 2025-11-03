Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Coverage Initiated at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Investment analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.85 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

