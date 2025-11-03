EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Coverage Initiated at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPWGet Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EZPW. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

EZCORP Stock Performance

EZPW stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $162,864.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,345.42. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,042,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,321,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after buying an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after buying an additional 1,166,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 359,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,455,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after buying an additional 260,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

