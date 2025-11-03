Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Short Interest Up 44.1% in October

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 373,400 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the September 30th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 754,179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,355,000 after purchasing an additional 423,114 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,935,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,170,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,599,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

