Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Finland increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $685.23 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.16. The company has a market capitalization of $718.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

