Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Posts Earnings Results

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Genie Energy Price Performance

GNE opened at $15.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $402.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.05. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy in the first quarter worth $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 98.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 661.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.