Chegg (CHGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $76.2030 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Chegg Trading Up 10.7%

Chegg stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.90. Chegg has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chegg by 158.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,756,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,305,872 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 95.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,474,640 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 8.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 424,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Chegg by 49.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 112,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

