Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Adeia had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Adeia updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $17.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. Adeia has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Adeia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADEA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Adeia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Adeia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adeia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Adeia by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Adeia by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adeia by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Adeia by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.